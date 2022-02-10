Ka Talahib, a regular member of the New People’s Army’s (NPA), voluntarily surrendered Tuesday to police authorities in Occidental Mindoro following “intensive negotiation” for him and his comrades to return to the folds of the law.

The information office of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in MIMAROPA said in a statement Thursday that Ka Talahib of the NPA’s Kilusang Larangang Girelya MAV, Sub-Regional Military Area-4D, Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee (STRPC) surrendered on February 8 to P/Col. Simeon Gane Jr., the provincial director of the Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Office (OMPPO) at Camp Winston S. Ebersole in Barangay Roque 1, San Jose municipality.

PRO MIMAROPA said the Kilusan where he used to be a member operates in the municipalities of Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose and Magsaysay in the Province of Occidental Mindoro, and of Bulalacao, Mansalay, Roxas and Bongabong River in Oriental Mindoro.

Ka Talahib’s surrender was negotiated by the Provincial Intelligence Unit and other units of OMPPO, PNP SAF, and 4th Infantry Battalion of the 23rd Brigade, Philippine Army.

- Advertisement -

“He surrendered one caliber .38 with ammunition, which signifies his sincere conversion to folds of the law and allegiance to the government,” the statement said.

Ka Talahib is now under police custody in Camp Winston S. Ebersole for debriefing and assessment if he is qualified to the

As of press time, records showed that since January 1, 2021, the Police Regional Office MIMAROPA had documented a total Enhanced Comprehensive Integration Program (ECLIP).of 298 surrendered NPA members.

“I commend Occidental Mindoro PPO for another great accomplishment, the surrender of another CTG member”, PRO MIMAROPA regional director P/Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia said.

“The said surrender paves the way to the continuing fall of CTG in the Mindoro Island”, he added.