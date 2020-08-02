NPA accused as behind ambush that killed Rescue 165 nurse

The Palawan Rescue 165 vehicle after it was ambushed Saturday in Roxas by armed men believed to be members of the New People's Army. // Image courtesy of Rescue 165

The provincial government has accused the New People’s Army (NPA) as behind the ambush Saturday afternoon of a vehicle carrying frontline workers in Roxas town resulting in the death of one government nurse.

The NPA has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Governor Jose Alvarez condemned the ambush in a statement issued as chair of the Palawan Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF ELCAC).

“Nakakalungkot isipin na sa gitna ng pandemya ay nagagawa pa ng mga teroristang NPA ang paghahasik ng kaharasan. Wala nang pinipili ang mga teroristang ito, pati ambulansiya at mga sibilyan ay pinapatulan na,” Gov. Alvarez said.

“Ipinapakita lamang nito ang kanilang totoong kulay at layunin na sirain ang katahimikan ng Palawan. Pati mga sibilyan ay pinapatos na nila na walang ibang layunin kundi ang magbigay takot at pangamba. Malinaw na sila ay walang respeto sa Karapatang Pangtao at Pangdaigdigang Batas sa Karapatang Pangtao (International Humanitarian Law) taliwas sa kanilang mga sinasabi at ipinapangako sa tao,” he added.

A Rescue 165 nurse of the province was killed in the ambush carried out Sunday afternoon by armed members of the NPA in Barangay Dumarao, Roxas.

The fatality in the ambush was Rescue 165 nurse Algerome Bernardo, 51.

Rescue 165 program manager Richristoper Magbanua told Palawan News also Saturday that the vehicle was en route to Dumaran when it was fired upon by armed men.

“Dumaran Rescue 165 ito mga around 3 p.m. [nangyari] ang sakay ng ambulance yong driver, yong nurse at dalawang responders. Galing sila ng Puerto [Princesa City,] papunta na sila sa Dumaran pabalik ng duty,” Magbanua said.

The driver of the rescue vehicle identified as Alex dela Peña, 51, was also hurt and was brought to a medical facility for treatment, according to a spot report of the Roxas municipal police.

The other two passengers were Christopher Tamolin, 39, and Armando Carbajosa, 49, who have no life-threatening injuries.

Based on their accounts, they were on their way back to Dumaran from Puerto Princesa City aboard a white Toyota Hi-Lux when the ambush was carried out by a group of armed rebels.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Nurses Association-Palawan Chapter, in a public post shared Saturday on Facebook, called for justice on their slain comrade.

“Our deepest sympathy and condolence to the bereaved family of our fallen comrade in Dumaran. #JusticeForNurseAl,” the post said.

(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez, Aira Genesa Magdayao, and Celeste Anna Formoso)

About the Author Palawan News