The Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is preparing for its inaugural voyage to Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Aileen Clemente, chairman and president of Rajah Travel Corp. (RTC), shared the exciting details, emphasizing the significance it holds for both local and international travelers.

Set to commence on November 30, the maiden journey of NCL will be a collaborative effort with RTC, with Manila serving as the starting point for the extraordinary cruise experience.

She said that from Manila, passengers will embark on an 11-day adventure, making stops at renowned destinations including Boracay, Puerto Princesa in Palawan, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia.

NCL has received numerous awards as a cruise line, known for its freestyle cruising concept. It was the first to eliminate set dining times, providing guests with the freedom to cruise according to their own schedule, visiting over 450 incredible destinations worldwide.

RTC emphasized that NCL’s maiden voyage to Puerto Princesa marks a significant milestone for the Philippines as a cruising destination.

This highly anticipated journey offers an ideal opportunity to showcase the enchanting beauty of Puerto Princesa to international cruisers.