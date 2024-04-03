Norwegian Ambassador Christian Halaas Lyster and his delegation paid a visit to the provincial government of Palawan today, aiming to foster closer collaboration and partnership.

Welcomed at the Provincial Capitol Building in Puerto Princesa City this morning, Ambassador Lyster met with Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Joshua Bolusa, representing Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates, along with Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Officer Maribel Buñi, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Faye Labrador, and Roots of Health Executive Director Amina Swanepoel.

The discussions revolved around strengthening cooperation in environmental and social governance, healthcare, and tourism sectors.

Ambassador Lyster expressed interest in exploring cooperation in maritime, energy, and fisheries industries, emphasizing the potential benefits for various sectors. He also extended support for the government’s efforts in addressing various issues and concerns.

“We are exploring maritime, energy, and fisheries industry cooperation with the Philippines that will help the different sectors. We are also expressing our support for the reforms and initiatives being undertaken by your government in terms of managing several issues and concerns,” Ambassador Lyster said.

In response, Bolusa outlined the province’s development priorities, highlighting key health initiatives aimed at improving public well-being.

He also detailed strategic approaches to promoting tourism, stressing the importance of sustainable practices and community involvement.

Bolusa expressed optimism for a meaningful and productive relationship between Palawan and Norway, underscoring tourism, agriculture, and fishing as major drivers of the province’s economic growth.

“May this be the] start of a meaningful and fruitful relationship between Palawan and Norway. Basically, tourism, agriculture, and the fishing industry are the major engines of growth for the province’s economic advancement,” he said.