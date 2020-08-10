Norway donates PPE supplies to Puerto Princesa

Puerto Princesa City mayor Lucilo Bayron (center) receives the PPE supplies from the Norwegian Embassy in the Philippines through Roots of Health (also Ugat ng Kalusugan), a reproductive health organization operating in Palawan. In photos with Mayor Lucilo Bayron are Ami Evangelista Swanepoel and Marcus Swanepoel (second and third from right respectively) || Image courtesy of ScandAsia via The Royal Norwegian Embassy of the Philippines.

Ami and Marcus Swanepoel of Roots of Health led the turn over of the donations worth about P1 million to the city government to show support to medical workers and other frontliners in Puerto Princesa against COVID-19.

(UPDATED) Puerto Princesa City received over 300 sets of protective equipment (PPE) supplies on August 6 from the Norwegian Embassy in the Philippines.

The donations were received by the city on the same day from Roots of Health (also Ugat ng Kalusugan), a reproductive health organization in Palawan.

The city received 320 sets of PPE (goggle, N95 masks, head covers, hazmat suits, shoe covers, medical gowns, face shields, and surgical gloves), 10 non-contact thermometers, 160 alcohol bottles, and 56 pulse oximeters.

The city government also released a statement thanking the Roots of Health and the Norwegian Embassy for the donations.

“Health workers in Puerto Princesa City are now better equipped to handle and minimize COVID-19 cases, thanks to new medical supplies and equipment from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in the Philippines,” the statement said.

About the Author Patricia Laririt