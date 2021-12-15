Northern Palawan has been placed by PAGASA under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1, as Odette moves towards its direction, approaching from the eastern portion of the country.

Covered by the warning signal issued by PAGASA at 5 p.m. Wednesday are the towns of Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Calamian, and Cuyo Islands. These areas are expected to experience strong winds within the next 36 hours of the advisory.

“The typhoon is forecast to move west-northwestward until tonight or tomorrow early morning, then westward thereafter. On the forecast track, the center of this tropical cyclone is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas tomorrow afternoon or evening,” the PAGASA advisory stated.

Typhoon Odette was estimated at 485 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moving westward northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 130 kph and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

On Friday early morning to Saturday early morning, heavy to intense, at times torrential rains, are expected over Western Visayas, and the northern and central portions of Palawan, including Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands.

A minimal to moderate risk of storm surge reaching up to 2.0 meters in height may occur in the next 48 hours. Rising seawater along with the high waves from the shoreline moving inland may cause flooding in the low-lying coastal localities in the northern portion of Palawan.

Odette is expected to cross the Philippine Sea and may reach a peak intensity of 155 kph prior to making landfall Thursday afternoon.

This tropical cyclone may see some slight weakening as it crosses the Visayas and Palawan, but it is forecast to remain in the typhoon category.

The re-intensification is likely to happen once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea, PAGASA stated.