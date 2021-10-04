The northern portion of Palawan, including the Calamian and Cuyo islands, has been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) No. 1 after the low-pressure area (LPA) east of Surigao City evolved into into a tropical depression named “Lannie”.

Chris Perez, senior weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said Monday that as of 4:00 am, Lannie was located at 100 kilometers (km) east of Surigao city and moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

“Dahil sa inaasahan natin na pagkilos ng bagyong si Lannie, in terms of paulan, aasahan ang katamtaman na ulan hanggang sa malakas na ulan sa Bicol region, MIMAROPA, Calabarzon at CARAGA region ngayong araw,” he said

“Maging alerto ang mga kababayan natin sa mga nabanggit na lugar lalong-lalo na sa areas na may warning signal sa mga posibleng pagbaha sa low-lying areas, pagguho ng lupa sa mga malapit sa paanan ng bundok,” Perez added.

Slight to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Metro Manila, Bulacan, Bataan, and the rest of Mindanao, PAGASA stated.

Other areas under TCWS no. 1 are southern portion of Masbate, southern portion of Romblon, southern portion of Oriental Mindoro and southern portion of Occidental Mindoro for Luzon. In Visayas, it is also raised over Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Cebu, Bohol, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, northern and central portions of Negros Oriental.

While in Mindanao, TWCS no. 1 is raised over Surigao del Norte, Dinagat islands, northern portion of Agusan del Norte, northern portion of Agusan del Sur, northern portion of Surigao del Sur.

“Iyong hangin na dala nito (Lannie) at ‘yong umiiral na northeasterly winds dito sa natitirang bahagi ng Luzon, inaasahan nga na magdudulot ng katamtaman hanggang sa maalong karagatan sa paligid ng ating bansa,” he said.

Sea travels are not allowed over areas under TWCS no.1 and sea conditions are will be observed at moderate to rough levels.

“Sa pagkilos naman at lakas, makikita na within the forecast period na kikilos patungong West Philippine Sea itong bagyong si Lannie. Bukas ng umaga ay galos nasa coastal waters ng Magsaysay, Palawan,” he said.

On Wednesday, it will be at 380 km of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro and 480 km west of Iba, Zambales on Thursday. On Friday, it will be located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 510 km west of Sinail, Ilocos Sur.

TD Lannie may make landfall in the vicinity of Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands in the next six hours. It may also reach the tropical storm category by Wednesday afternoon and a severe tropical storm by the end of the forecast period.

“Ang inaasahan naman natin, ang bagyong si Lannie ay halos kikilos ng pa-northwest. Tatawirin ang ilang bahagi ng Kabisayaan at southern Luzon area, then posibleng lumabas ng ating PAR sa darating na Huwebes,” he said.