Typhoon Odette is expected to make landfall in northern or central Palawan on Friday afternoon, with all northern towns, including Puerto Princesa, under Signal No. 3, and southern towns under Signal No. 2.

The towns of El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente with Cagayancillo and Cuyo are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) No. 3 as of the 5 a.m. weather update from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The towns of Narra, Sofronio Espaola, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, and Brooke’s Point are included in TCWS No. 2, with destructive gale- to storm-force winds forecast within 24 hours.

“Odette is now moving generally westward and is forecast to cross the Sulu Sea and pass near or in the vicinity of either Cuyo or Cagayancillo by Friday noon before making landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan this afternoon,” PAGASA stated.

- Advertisement -

Odette is expected to pass near the Kalayaan Islands tomorrow, Saturday, after re-emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Friday night, according to the state weather agency.

She was last located at 75 kilometers southwest of Iloilo City as of 4 a.m. and is moving westward at 35 kilometers per hour (kph) with a maximum sustained winds of 155 kph and gustiness of up to 235 kph.

PAGASA stated that heavy to torrential rains over Palawan, including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, will be experienced on Friday, while heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be felt in Kalayaan Islands on Saturday.

In the next 24 hours, there is a moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3.0 m in height, which could produce life-threatening flooding in low-lying coastal areas in northern Palawan, including the Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.

“Odette may still see some slight weakening until it crosses Palawan, but it is forecast to remain as a typhoon. Re-intensification is likely once Odette merges over the West Philippine Sea,” PAGASA stated.

However, as the typhoon becomes exposed to increased vertical wind shear and the northeast monsoon surge, it is projected to continue weakening beginning Sunday.