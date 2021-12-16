Some northern towns of Palawan including Cuyo Islands are now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) No. 2 while the rest of mainland Palawan including Balabac and Kalayaan Islands are now placed under warning signal no.1, according to PAGASA’s 11 am weather update.

The TWCS No. 2 with damaging gale- to storm-force winds expected to prevail within 24 hours has been raised over El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, and Calamian Islands.

As of 10:00 am, typhoon Odette was located 175 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, and is moving west-northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 185 kph and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

“Typhoon Odette is forecast to continue intensifying until it makes landfall this afternoon. Considering the recent trend in its intensification, the typhoon may reach a pre-landfall peak intensity of 185 to 195 km/h,” PAGASA stated.

Odette may see some slight weakening as it crosses northeastern Mindanao, Visayas, and Palawan, but it is forecast to remain as a typhoon. Re-intensification is likely once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea. However, weakening may ensue beginning Saturday evening or Sunday as the typhoon becomes exposed to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the northeast monsoon, it added.

Based on the forecast track, typhoon Odette will continue moving generally westward or west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea and it will make initial landfall in the vicinity of Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands or Dinagat Islands between 1:00 and 3:00 PM today.

It will move westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea tomorrow morning. After passing near or in the vicinity of either Cuyo or Cagayancillo, Odette is forecast to cross the northern or central portion of Palawan tomorrow afternoon or evening before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Palawan including Calamian Islands, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands on Friday early morning to Saturday early morning.

Mainland Palawan and Calamian Islands will experience the same rain level on Saturday early morning to Sunday early morning.

The highest warning signal, TWCS no.4, is now raised over southern Leyte, and the eastern portion Bohol in Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Dagohoy, Pilar, Sierra Bullones, Jagna, Garcia Hernandez, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien Unido. While in Mindanao, the Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao, and Bucas Grande Islands are also under TWCS No. 4.