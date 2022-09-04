- Advertisement by Google -

The Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay in northern Palawan will mark this year’s Season of Creation by planting at least 400 trees in each of its 23 parishes and eight mission stations.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo said it’s their contribution to the annual celebration as the local church also currently commemorates the arrival of Christianity on the island 400 years ago.

“This is our contribution to saving the environment,” Pabillo said in a pastoral letter.

While Palawan is blessed with rich natural resources, the prelate emphasized that it also comes with great responsibility.

- Advertisement -

He told the faithful, “Don’t get tired of taking care of our common home,” because illegal logging and fishing were both a threat.

He also called on communities to oppose any mining and coal-fired power plant projects in the province.

“Let us strive to be responsible stewards of creation,” Pabillo said.

The Season of Creation begins on September 1, World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, and ends on October 4, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron of ecology.

In the Philippines, the annual Christian celebration of prayer and action for the environment is extended until the second Sunday of October, Indigenous Peoples’ Sunday.

This year’s worldwide theme is “Listen to the Voice of Creation,” which focuses on the voices of those who are affected by the ongoing climate emergency and biodiversity crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

BILLBOARD SPACE FOR LEASE | Start your business with us.

Located at Chinatown Center Palawan Corner Bonoan, Valencia Street Puerto Princesa City Palawan.

For more info contact us 0995-038-2027.

About Post Author