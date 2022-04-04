The northeasterly surface windflow will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies to Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, with isolated light rainfall, a regional forecast of the state weather bureau said Tuesday morning.

Mild to strong northeasterly winds with moderate to rough waves will prevail throughout the Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, PAGASA weather specialist Samuel Duran said that the low pressure area (LPA) was estimated around 320 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, at 3 a.m. today based on all available data.

It is found along Mindanao’s intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

“Itong LPA natin sa ngayon ay mababa pa ang tsansa na maging ganap na bagyo, ngunit patuloy itong lumalapit dito sa may eastern Visayas, kaya inaasahan natin na itong LPA kasama ang ITCZ ay magdadala ng mga pag-ulan, lalo na po dito sa Visayas at Mindanao,” Duran said.

Southern Luzon, on the other hand, is being affected by a shear line.