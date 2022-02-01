The northeast monsoon is prevailing over the country and will bring cold temperatures with chances of rain over the eastern side of Luzon, according to the forecast of the state weather bureau on Tuesday.

Grace Castañeda, weather specialist for the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that there is no other weather disturbance that could affect the country.

Based on the latest climate forum, zero to one storm could develop in the month of February. Every February, the storms that enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) have the tendency to recur, PAGASA added.

“Sa bahagi ng Bicol region, asahan natin ang mataas na tiyansa ng mga pag-ulan kaya pinapaalalahanan natin ang mga kababayan natin na maging alerto sa mga posibleng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa. Samantala, dito sa Metro Manila at sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon ay asahan natin ang maaliwalas na panahon maliban na lang sa tiyansa ng mga pulo-pulong mahinang pag-ulan,” she said.

- Advertisement -

According to the regional weather forecast, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Aurora, northern Quezon, the northern and eastern coasts of Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the northern coast of Camarines Sur, and the northern coast of Catanduanes.

The waters surrounding the province of Palawan are moderate to rough sea level. Moderate winds from the northeast direction will prevail over Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, with moderate seas.