The northeast monsoon is continuously prevailing over the Luzon area, which will result in partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the province of Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, said the state weather bureau.

According to the regional weather forecast, the same weather condition will also affect the area of Occidental Mindoro throughout the day. Weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said that the monsoon will bring fair weather conditions with chances of isolated rains over a large area of Luzon.

On the other hand, the shear line or the convergence of northeast monsoon and easterlies is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Aside from the northeast monsoon and the shear line, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is not expecting a formation of tropical cyclone or low-pressure area (LPA) in the next three days.

“Ang pagsasalubong ng northeast monsoon at easterlies winds, ‘yan ang nagkp-cause ng convergence kaya makulimlim ang panahon sa areas ng eastern section ng ating bansa especially dito sa may Southern Luzon at Visayas. Expect natin na makarararanas sila ng pagkidlat at pagkulog ngayong araw,” he said.

PAGASA did not raise a gale warning advisory over the seaboards of the country but the eastern section will experience moderate to rough levels.

“Wala tayong nakataas na gale warning kaya malayang makakalayag ang mga kababayan nating mangingisda o may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat, pwede sila pumalaot,” he said.

Moderate to strong winds from east to northeast will prevail over the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate to rough seas levels.

The wind blowing from the northeast direction will bring moderate to strong intensity over eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas with moderate to rough seas. While light to moderate winds blowing from east to northeast will prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas.