The northeast monsoon (amihan) has slightly weakened, but the state weather bureau said it is still affecting some portions of Luzon and Visayas.

Due to the presence of the northeast monsoon, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio noted in a state weather forecast Wednesday that a cool breeze is still expected by nighttime and early morning.

Aside from the amihan, another weather system being continuously monitored is the shear line which has moved upward and is directly affecting the eastern part of Visayas.

“Bukod dito, wala na tayong binabantayan na ano man na sama ng panahon, low-pressure o bagyo, sa loob at labas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility—Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang Metro Manila, asahan ang bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap na papawirin,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon.

“Sa ating mga kababayan na nagbabalak pumalaot sa lugar na ito ay huwag muna ngayong araw dahil may mga inaasahan pa rin tayo na matataas na alon kaya delikado para sa atin,” he said.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over Northern Luzon with moderate to rough seas at 2.8 to 4.0-meter high. While moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over the rest of the country with moderate to rough seas levels at 1.2 to 3.1 meters.