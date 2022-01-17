No storms or low-pressure areas (LPAs) are being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but the northeast monsoon and shear line are still prevailing across the country, said the state weather bureau on Monday.

Weather specialist Samuel Duran said in a forecast that the shear line is affecting the Mindanao area, while the northeast monsoon or amihan prevails over Luzon and Visayas areas.

The northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will also experience light rains, he added.

Due to the strengthened northeast monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a gale warning for the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

The rest of the country’s waters, including the seaboards surrounding the Palawan, will experience moderate to rough sea conditions throughout the day.

“Pinag-iingat natin ‘yong mga kababayan natin na mangingisda, lalong-lalo na ‘yong gumagamit ng maliliit na sasakyang pandagat. Iwasan muna ang pumalaot,” he said.

The state weather bureau added that moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over the eastern sections of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao resulting in 2.1 to 4.0 meter high. The wind from the northeast which will prevail over the rest of the country will result in 1.2 to 3.8 meter-high sea level.