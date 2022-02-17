The northeast monsoon (amihan) is still prevailing over Northern Luzon, while the easterlies from the Pacific Ocean is already delivering rains in the eastern portion of Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Friday morning.

No low pressure area (LPA) is predicted to form across the country until the weekend, according to PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja. However, some regions of Mindanao will continue to have partly cloudy to gloomy skies, which could bring rainfall.

“Bagama’t wala tayong inaasahang bagyo sa loob ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) hanggang sa weekend, patuloy naman po itong mga kumpol ng ulap sa mga susunod na araw. So, ito yong magpapaulan sa malaking bahagi ng Mindanao. And, somewhere sa may cloud clusters, possible po na may mabuo na isang low pressure area, base na rin sa mga ipinapakita ng ating mga weather model,, pero wala sa mga ito ay magiging isang bagyo,” he said.

The entire Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from East to Northeast will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, with slight to moderate seas.