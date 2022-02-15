The northeast monsoon is prevailing over the country and is affecting a large part of Northern and Central Luzon, said the state weather bureau Wednesday.

PAGASA also said there is no tropical cyclone or low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored inside and outside the country’s area of responsibility.

Aldczar Aurelio, weather specialist, said that aside from the monsoon, the shear line is also affecting the eastern part of Central Luzon.

The shear line is the convergence of the easterlies, humid breeze from the Pacific Ocean, and northeast monsoon.

“Itong shear line ay umaabot sa silangang bahagi ng Central Luzon. Bukod dito ay wala tayong namo-monitor na panibagong low-pressure area sa loob at sa labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

According to regional weather forecast, the entire Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning due to the intensified winds of northeast monsoon.

The gale warning is raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan islands, and Ilocos Norte.

The moderate to strong winds from east to northeast will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas with moderate to rough seas. While light to moderate winds from the northeast will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with slight to moderate seas.