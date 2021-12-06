Due to the northeast monsoon, Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rainfall due to the intensified northeast monsoon.

Winds will be moderate to strong from the northeast to northwest, bringing moderate to rough waves to the said areas, according to the state weather bureau’s 5 a.m. regional weather forecast.

“Ngayong araw ay nakakaranas tayo ng malamig na simoy ng hangin lalo na po sa Luzon at Visayas. Ang northeast monsoon ay muling lumakas sa bahagi ng Luzon at Visayas. Ang makakapal na ulap naman ay dulot ng shear line — itong shear line bahagyang kumilos pa-Timog at ngayon ay naaapektuhan ang Silangan na bahagi ng Mindanao,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Alczar Aurelio said Monday.

No low pressure area (LPA) is being monitored within or beyond the country’s area of responsibility, according to Aurelio.