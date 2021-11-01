The shearline or frontal system is still impacting certain regions of Visayas and Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon, or “hanging amihan,” is also affecting Luzon, PAGASA stated Tuesday in a weather forecast.

PAGASA weather specialist Chris Perez said this means that due to amihan, there will be scattered rains over Luzon, but the weather will be generally fair.

“Maaliwalas ang panahon sa buong Luzon, maliban na lang sa pulo-pulong mahinang pag-ulan. At dahil sa amihan, may kababaan din yong daytime temperature,” Perez said.

He said Tuguegarao today will experience a daytime temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Eastern Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro will experience cloudy skies with rains and thunderstorms.

- Advertisement -

Perez said the country is not expecting any storm in the next two to three days, but the northeast monsoon will continue to prevail in many parts of Luzon.

“Wala naman tayong nakataas na gale warning, subalit ibayong pag-iingat naman sa mga kababayan nating papalaot, lalung-lalo na yong mga mangingisda at mga kababayan natin na may mga maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” he said.