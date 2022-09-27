- Advertisement by Google -

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Monday reported that airports located on the track of Typhoon Karding have been operating and did not sustain any major damages.

These CAAP-operated airports are in Baguio, Laoag, Vigan, Lingayen, Rosales, and San Fernando, Tuguegarao, Cauayan, Palanan, Bagabag, Basco, and Itbayat, Plaridel, Iba, Baler, Alabat, Jomalig, Calapan, Lubang, Mamburao, Marinduque, San Jose, Pinamalayan, Wasig, Romblon and Sangley.

Boarding operations are also normal in airports located in Puerto Princesa, Busuanga, Cuyo and San Vicente, Bulan, Sorsogon, Daet, Masbate, Naga, Virac and the Bicol International Airport.

The CAAP said Clark International Airport’s Air Traffic Service (ATS) resumed normal operations at 3 a.m. Monday.

“The ATS was shut down during the storm as a precautionary measure,” said CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio.

“Karding” reached the Super Typhoon category on Sunday, and has caused heavy rains and strong winds over parts of Luzon during the weekend.

Signal No. 5 was hoisted over Polillo Islands and extreme northern part of Quezon, particularly the northern and central portions of General Nakar and the northeastern portion of Infanta on Sunday. (PNA)

