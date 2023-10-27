Two nonprofit organizations will work together to construct a female dormitory at Palawan State University (PalSU) for students residing in distant municipalities and families in need of assistance to support their children’s education.

The dormitory is an educational empowerment project that will be jointly implemented by the Angat Buhay Foundation and the Rotary Club of Makati for female high school students attending public institutions and state universities, according to the foundation’s statement released on Wednesday, October 25.

Its target is to provide support to students hailing from identified geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA). The foundation also stated that it will prioritize first-generation students who are the very first in their families to complete their education.

The Angat Buhay Foundation aims to continue its anti-poverty and pandemic response programs initiated during the vice presidency of Leni Robredo.