With the implementation of voluntary wearing of face masks in outdoor areas in the country, the Department of Health MIMAROPA reminded the public that this only applies to “low-risk” individuals.

Regional director Dr. Mario Baquilod reminded the public there is a continuing threat of COVID-19 despite the approval of Executive Order No. 3 providing ease of wearing a face mask.

According to Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles, the EO has been published in the Official Gazette and should take effect immediately.

According to Baquilod, wearing face masks is only permitted in non-congested areas with no comorbidities of individuals vaccinated with booster shots.

“𝗕𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗽𝗿𝘂𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗼 𝗻𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗸 𝘀𝗮 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗻𝗼𝗻-𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗮𝗻 𝗽𝗼 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗻𝗮 𝗶𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝘆 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗼 𝘀𝗮 𝗺𝗴𝗮 𝗹𝗼𝘄-𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸 𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗺𝗴𝗮 𝗹𝗼𝘄-𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗱𝘂𝗮𝗹𝘀 — 𝘀𝗮 𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗼, 𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗸𝗶𝗽, 𝗮𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘀 𝗻𝗮 𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗼𝘆 𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻; 𝗮𝘁 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗮 𝗺𝗴𝗮 𝘁𝗮𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝟲𝟬 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗹𝗱, 𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘁, 𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗼𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗻, 𝗯𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗼, 𝗮𝘁 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗻𝗮,” Baquilod said.

“𝗔𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝘃𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝘆 𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗽𝗮 𝗻𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗮. 𝗕𝗮𝗴𝗸𝘂𝘀, 𝗶𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝘆 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗹𝗼𝘆 𝗻𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗵𝗶 𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗯𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗮𝗴𝗸𝗮𝗸𝗮𝘀𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘁. 𝗔𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗮𝗴𝘀𝘂𝗼𝘁 𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗸 𝗮𝘆 𝗶𝘀𝗮 𝘀𝗮 𝗺𝗴𝗮 𝗻𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗯𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗸𝘀𝘆𝗼𝗻 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗮 𝘀𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘁 𝗻𝗮 𝗶𝘁𝗼,” he said.

Initially, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) recommended the voluntary use of face masks in outdoor areas.

Angeles also said that Marcos approved the recommendation after the country had already recorded that at least 80 percent of the eligible population got the booster shot.

In addition, Baquilod also encouraged unvaccinated individuals to get vaccines and ensure they get booster shots.

“𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻 𝗻𝗮 𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗵𝗶𝗸𝗮𝘆𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘁 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗻𝗮 𝗠𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗔𝗡 𝗻𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗻𝗮 𝗻𝗮 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝘀𝗮 𝗶𝗻𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗱𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗸𝘀𝘆𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗴 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵,” Baquilod said.

