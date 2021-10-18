The municipality of Taytay will not be accepting returning residents and non-APOR from outside Palawan temporarily until October 31.

The new guideline on traveling to Taytay was based on Joint Resolution No. 88, Series of 2021, from the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (RIATF-EID) and Regional Task Force (RTF) against COVID-19, according to Taytay administrator Robinson Morales.

As of October 16, Taytay town has 302 active COVID-19 cases.

“‘Yong mga returning residents at non-APOR (authorized persons outside residence) lang naman ito. Kailangan lang natin malimit ang tao dito lalo na ilang barangays na ang may kaso. Pero kapag dito naman galing sa Palawan lang ay hindi naman pinagbabawalan ‘yon,” Morales said in an interview Saturday.

The joint resolution was approved in response to Mayor Christian Rodriguez’s October 6 letter to the MIATF, requesting a temporary suspension of incoming travelers from outside Palawan to the municipality.

Currently, Taytay town is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until October 23.