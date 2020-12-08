‘No work, No pay’ on December 8, says DOLE

According to Labor Advisory No. 32 released by DOLE on Monday, the principle shall apply “unless there is favorable company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.”

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the “No work, No pay” principle shall be in effect on December 8, a special non-working day in celebration of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

According to Labor Advisory No. 32 released by DOLE on Monday, the principle shall apply “unless there is favorable company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.”

Based on the computation provided by the labor and employment, for work done during the special day, a worker shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her basic wage on the first eight hours of work.

An additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate on the said day shall be paid for work done in excess of eight hours or overtime work. It is computed as hourly rate of the basic wage x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked.

While for work done during a special day that also falls on worker’s rest day, he or she shall be paid an additional 50 percent of his or her basic wage on the first eight hours of work.

If the work was done in excess of eight hours during a special day that also falls on the worker’s rest day, an additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate on the said day shall be paid.

December 8 is declared as a special non-working holiday throughout the country after Republic Act 10966 was signed in 2017 to commemorate the Feast of Immaculate Conception, which is the principal patroness of the Philippines.

