The state weather bureau said it is not observing any weather disturbances that could affect the country’s landmass except for the shear line that continues to prevail over the eastern side of Northern Luzon.

Grace Castañeda, PAGASA weather specialist, said Tuesday that the shear line will bring sporadic thunderstorms and lightning to Central and Northern Luzon. The shear line is where the easterlies from the Pacific Ocean meet the northeast monsoon, also known as the amihan.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay shear line pa rin ang umiiral sa silangang bahagi ng Northern Luzon kung saan asahan pa rin natin na magdudulot ito ng mga kalat-kalat nap ag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat diyan sa sa silangang bahagi ng Northern at Central Luzon. Sa kasalukuyan ay wala tayong minomonitor na sama ng panahon na pwedeng makaapekto sa ating bansa,” she said.

Meanwhile, according to the regional weather forecast, the entire Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur, due to the northeast monsoon.

“Kung saan hindi muna natin pinapayagan na pumalaot ‘yong mga kababayan natin na mangingisda pati na rin ‘yong may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” she said.

The moderate to strong winds from east to northeast will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas with moderate to rough seas. While light to moderate winds from the northeast will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with slight to moderate seas.