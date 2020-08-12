No uniform needed in blended distance learning – DepEd

It said in a statement that learners are not required to wear school uniforms under the distance learning approach for the incoming school year.

The Department of Education (DepEd) clarified Tuesday that it will not be requiring learners to wear school uniforms during the conduct of blended distance learning for this school year.

It said in a statement that learners are not required to wear school uniforms under the distance learning approach for the incoming school year.

“Nais ipabatid ng Kagawaran ng Edukasyon na hindi kinakailangan ng mga mag-aaral na magsuot ng uniporme ng paaralan sa anumang distance learning approach na gagamitin nila para sa SY 2020-2021,” it stated.

It also said that even before the spread of the pandemic, DepEd did not have any strict orders on the wearing of uniforms to avoid excessive expenses on the part of the parents.

“Bago pa man ang pandemya, hindi isang mahigpit na utos sa mga pampublikong paaralan ang pagsusuot ng uniporme ng mga mag-aaral (DepEd Order No. 065, s. 2010) upang maiwasan ang pagkakaroon ng karagdagang gastos sa kanilang mga pamilya,” they furtherly stated.

DepEd reiterated that until there is no face-to-face conduct of classes, the learners can wear their most comfortable and appropriate wear.

The clarification of the department came after reports circulated that they are urging the learners to wear uniforms even in distance learning.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.