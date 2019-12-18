No uncertified Christmas lights being sold in the city

The local office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said no establishment in the city is selling any “uncertified” Christmas lights based on their recent monitoring.

DTI Palawan trade specialist Welson Paz said they started their monitoring early in October when vendors also began selling them in the market.

“October nagtatanong na tayo, pero wala pa silang tinitindang Christmas lights. Nitong November as of huling monitor natin, wala naman tayong nahuling uncertified na mga Christmas lights. Ibig sabihin okay gamitin ang mga nabili natin,” he said.

Paz said the city has a good record when it comes to maintaining its status of not selling uncertified Christmas lights since 2014.

He said it also became noticeable to them that vendors no longer sell Christmas lights in bundles of three for P100.

“Naging aware na ‘yong mga tindahan, lagi tayong nagpapatawag ng congress at ipinaalam natin ang mga mandatory products na dapat bantayan. Maliban doon sa kapag nahulihan sila ay may multa, kung ‘yong mabili ng customer ay mag-cause ng sunog, kargo nila ‘yon,” he said.

He said both vendors and consumers have increased their awareness with the agency’s mandatory products over the last five years.

