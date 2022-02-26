The northeast monsoon and shear line continue to influence areas of the country, although the state weather bureau has forecasted no tropical cyclones until the end of February.

Weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin, said Saturday that the two weather systems are bringing rain to regions of Luzon.

On the other hand, the regional weather forecast, said the province of Palawan, which includes Kalayaan Islands, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainfall or thunderstorms as a result of localized thunderstorms.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay shear line pa rin ang nakakaapekto sa eastern section ng Southern Luzon—samantala ang amihan ay patuloy na umiiral. Kung saan nakaapekto sa buong Northern Luzon kasama ang nalalabing bahagi ng Central. For the next three days, wala naman tayong nakikita na namumuong sama ng panahon o LPA na maaaring makaapekto sa ating bansa,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued a gale warning, indicating that waves could reach a height of up to five meters.

The affected areas are the seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, northern and eastern coasts of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

“Ang mga seaboards na ito ay pinagbabawal ang paglaot ng ating mga mangingisda o ‘yong may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” he said.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands with moderate to rough seas.