The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is still affecting Mindanao, but the state weather bureau doesn’t expect any tropical cyclones to form over the weekend.

Since storms aren’t likely to form in June, people who have plans to fly or sail are less likely to have their trips canceled, weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

Estareja said too in a forecast on Friday that aside from the ITCZ, isolated rains will be experienced over Luzon and Visayas due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The ITCZ is the convergence of the winds coming from the northern and southern hemispheres, producing rain and cloudy skies.

“Hanggang sa weekend, wala tayong inaasahan na bagyo na papasok ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility. At magandang balita rin dahil hanggang sa katapusan ng Hunyo ay posible o mababa lang ang tiyansa na magkaroon tayo ng bagyo,” he said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), no gale warning advisory will be issued over the weekend. The sea condition may range from slight to moderate levels, from 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

Light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will prevail over the whole Visayas, while winds from the east to southeast will prevail over Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, with light to moderate seas.

“Kapag may thunderstorms, tumataas ng higit sa dalawang metro or halos isang palapag ng mga gusali ang taas ng mga alon. But in other times, asahan ang kalahating metrong taas ng alon sa mga malapit na baybayin,” he said.