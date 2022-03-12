No tropical cyclones are expected to form in the country in the next five days, but three different weather systems are currently affecting it: the northeast monsoon, the shear line, and the easterlies.

Over Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, residents can expect partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. The same weather outlook is also expected over Occidental Mindoro and the Visayas.

Winds from the east to the northeast will be moderate to strong over Eastern Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, with moderate to rough seas. Light to moderate winds from the east to the northeast will persist over the rest of the Visayas, accompanied by light to moderate seas.

According to PAGASA specialist Benison Estareja, the northeast monsoon (amihan) is still striking the western section of Northern Luzon. On the other hand, the shear line, which connects the northeast monsoon with the easterlies, is having an effect on its eastern side.

“Speaking of easterlies, nakakaapekto po ito from Central Luzon, all the way dito sa Mindanao. Ito yong mainit na hangin galing sa Pacific Ocean at siyang nagdadala rin ng mga pulo-pulong pagkidlat at pagkulog,” he said.

He also stated that the low pressure area (LPA) that passed over the Philippines is now approaching southern Vietnam.

“Wala tayong inaasahan na panibagong low pressure area, or maaaring bagyo, sa loob ng limang araw,” said Estareja.