No tropical cyclones are anticipated to develop in the next two to three days after the projected departure of the low-pressure area (LPA) entrenched in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) on Monday morning, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Weather specialist Ariel Rojas said that the LPA was at 280 kilometers (km) west of Subic, Zambales, and will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning. It will no longer be expected to develop as a storm with PAR.

“Sa loob ng PAR ay hindi naman ito inaasahan na magiging bagyo kung ito ay lalakas at magiging tropical depression. Ito ay nandyan na malapit sa bahagi ng Vietnam,” he said.

The ITCZ or the convergence of the winds from northern and southern hemispheres is affecting the southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Scattered rains will be experienced over the region of MIMAROPA due to the effect of ITCZ.

- Advertisement -

Moderate sea conditions will be observed in the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas, while the rest of the waters in the country are at the slight to moderate condition.

“Malayang makakapagpalaot ang ating mga kababayan dahil wala tayong inaasahan na matataas na alon,” he added.