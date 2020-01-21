No trike ban yet on national highways in Puerto Princesa

The Council on Monday rejected the recommendations agreed upon during the public consultation held on Saturday.

The implementation of the tricycle ban in Puerto Princesa was once again stalled at the City Council, going against mayor Lucilo Bayron’s executive agenda.

Councilors Victor Oliveros, Patrick Hagedorn, and Peter Maristela pointed out that the public consultation has no merit when the city government itself has laid down its proposal prior to hearing the side of the tricycle operators and drivers association (TODA).

“Hindi public consultation kasi may proposal na. Hindi ganoon ang public consultation. Timbangin muna natin kung legitimate ‘yong proposal bago natin ipilit,” Maristela said.

Mayor Bayron, during the public consultation on Saturday, was immoveable about the implementation of the trike ban and even encouraged the drivers to look for other means of income other than driving.

“Noon pa man, sinasabi ko na sa inyo na hindi permanente ang pagta-tricycle,” Bayron talked to the drivers and operators saying, “Hindi lahat ng problema ng commuter at ng driver ay masosolusyonan, meron talagang magsasakripisyo.”

The Council agreed to request yet another exemption from the Department of Transporation (DOTr) citing the specific provision allowing tricycles on “national roads with 40 kilometers per hour (KPH) speed limit, and highways which allows 4-wheel carrying capacity of 40 tonnes.”

Councilor Elgin Damasco, Committee on Transportation chair, who was also present during the public consultation, acknowledged the points laid down by the majority of the Council.

“Mas maganda kung isangguni muna natin ulit ito sa DOTr kasi ang Sangguniang Panlungsod ay dapat sumunod sa guidelines ng departamento bago ito maipatupad,” Damasco said.

The implementation of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum Circular Nos. 2007-01 and 2011-68 prohibiting tricycles on national highways was first discussed in 2007, now sitting more than 13 years in the city government.

