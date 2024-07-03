The waters of Malampaya Sound in the town of Taytay are not affected by paralytic shellfish poison or red tide toxin, according to the Provincial Agriculture Office (PAgO).

Provincial agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal confirmed that Malampaya Sound is red tide-free based on water sampling conducted in partnership with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

This announcement follows BFAR’s issuance of Shellfish Advisory No. 9 Series of 2024, which stated that Honda Bay in Puerto Princesa City tested positive for red tide toxin.

“Malampaya Sound is currently negative for red tide based on our water and meat sample testing. Our latest sampling was just last week, where we conducted water sampling and sent meat samples to Manila, all of which tested negative,” said Dr. Cabungcal.

He added that the entire province of Palawan is currently red tide-free, thus allowing the collection and consumption of various types of shellfish such as mussels, shrimp, fish, squid, and prawns from Malampaya Sound.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO ***

Malampaya Sound negatibo sa red tide toxins

Hindi apektado ng paralytic shellfish poison o red tide toxin ang karagatan ng Malampaya Sound sa bayan ng Taytay, ayon sa Provincial Agriculture office (PAgO).

Ayon kay provincial agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal, ang kumpirmasyon hinggil sa pagiging red tide-free ng Malampaya Sound ay kanilang inihayag bunsod na rin nang isinagawang water sampling katuwang ang Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

Ito ay kasunod nang inilabas na Shellfish Advisory No.9 Series of 2024 ng BFAR kung saan nakasaad na positibo sa red tide toxin ang Honda Bay sa Lungsod ng Puerto Princesa.

“Ang Malampaya Sound ay negative for red tide sa ngayon base doon sa ating water sampling at meat sample na isinubmit. Ang latest sampling natin ay noong isang linggo lang, nagkaroon tayo ng water sampling at nagpadala rin tayo ng meat sample sa Maynila at ito ay negative,” ani Dr. Cabungcal.

Idinagdag pa niya na ang buong lalawigan ng Palawan ay kasalukuyang red tide-free kaya papayagan nila ang pangongolekta at pagkain ng anumang uri ng shellfish gaya ng tahong, alamang o hipon, isda, pusit, o sugpo, mula sa Malampaya Sound.