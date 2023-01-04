There is no power in Taytay town after the National Power Corporation (NPC) temporarily ceased operations on Tuesday night due to a lack of fuel.

El Nido and San Vicente could experience the same problem if their fuel supplies run out on January 8.

In a text message, Frederick Barrios, the NPC’s provincial manager, told Palawan News that around 20,000 liters of fuel will be delivered to Taytay tonight, January 4, to resolve the power outage. But this is only good for three days.

This supply is a part of NPC’s balance of 38,000 liters in Northern Star after prices went down, said Barrios.

He added that 18,000 liters of fuel will be delivered again tomorrow. As soon as supplies have been delivered, they will immediately restore operations.

Barrios explained that they temporarily suspended their operation because their new contracted supplier, Petron, failed to deliver the supply due to their unpaid invoices. He did not mention the amount that must be paid to the fuel supplier.

He emphasized that this issue falls outside of their provincial jurisdiction and is handled by the NPC head office.

The last supply delivered by the previous supplier, Northern Star, was on December 31, 2022. Petron is supposed to deliver the supply for Taytay on January 4.

“Naghihintay lang kami ng advice ng head office namin dahil hinold ng fuel supplier ang delivery sa Taytay dahil babayaran pa. Iyon ang problema,” he said.

Barrios informed the Taytay local government unit about the January 1 reduction in business hours. After the fuel supply ran out at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, the NPC Palawan made the decision to shut down the operation.

“Fully shut down siya ngayon, ang operation. Hindi ko kasi kontrolado yan, management na namin kapag ganyang usapan,” he said.

“Although gusto ko umutang ng fuel sa ibang area ko sa Palawan kaso hindi ko magawa kasi sila magra-run out na rin tulad ng San Vicente at El Nido,” he added.

El Nido, Taytay, and San Vicente are the towns with the highest NPC-supported consumption.

Taytay consumes 8,000 liters per day, while El Nido and San Vicente consume 23,000 and 4,500 liters per day, respectively.

Barrios is also concerned that El Nido and San Vicente may experience a similar situation in the coming days if the issue is not resolved.

He added that the two towns’ supplies could run out on January 8. NPC may begin reducing operating hours in the two areas beginning January 5th.

“Kaya nagsulat muna kami kay Mayor (Edna) Lim na magri-reduce muna kami ng operation para at least ma-extend naman siya. Ang kay Taytay talaga, wala talaga, dahil kaunti lang ang stock,” he said.

