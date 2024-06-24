Contrary to statements made by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the Philippine government does not consider the incident that happened in Ayungin Shoal on June 17 as a misunderstanding or an accident.

Speaking at a press briefing with Malacañang reporters on Monday afternoon, Teodoro clarified the issue where Philippine Navy personnel from Western Command (Wescom) conducting a rotation and reprovision mission to troops aboard BRP Sierra Madre on June 17 were subjected to harassment and intimidation by China Coast Guard and maritime militia forces.

The incident resulted in injuries to at least eight personnel after CCG and militia forces forcibly boarded their rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIB) while armed with axes, bolos, and knives. The Chinese also destroyed communication and navigation equipment of the troops.

“After our visit to our troops in Palawan yesterday, where the president personally talked to the troops involved in the RoRe, we have now come to the conclusion that it is not a misunderstanding or an accident,” Teodoro said in reference to the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Wescom on Sunday.

“We are not downplaying the incident, it was an aggressive and illegal use of force,” he emphasized.

The secretary likewise stated that the policy in WPS has not changed as declared by the president that the country will not surrender an inch of territory to any foreign power, the government will continue to defend it and “exercise sovereign rights thereon as we see fit.”

He also said that schedules of future RoRe missions will not be published despite the recommendation of the National Maritime Council as also stated by Bersamin.

“We reiterate that we seek neither permission nor consent from anyone in performing our sworn duties in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“In this regard, we will continue our rotation and resupply missions on a regular basis. The welfare of our troops in BRP Sierra Madre being a matter of utmost importance,” he added.

Moreover, he noted that as Marcos has said, the government is “not in the business to instigate wars but continuously finding peaceful solutions to the issue.”

“The Philippines is a responsible state. We will continue to exercise our freedom and rights in support of our national interest in accordance with international laws,” he said.

Meanwhile, asked if he would recommend to the president to convene the National Security Council, Secretary Eduardo Año said the issues in Ayungin and in WPS “are effectively being managed by the NMC” so there is no need for the NMC nor its executive committee to convene.

“The president has the discretion to convene the full council or the execom anytime,” Año said.