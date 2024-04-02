The office of the Department of Education in Puerto Princesa City noted that there is no official directive for them to suspend classes in public schools due to the rising temperatures.

This followed the directive of schools in Luzon and Visayas suspending face-to-face classes in favor of an online learning modality for the next week, as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported a high heat index in cities and municipalities across the country.

PAGASA measures the daily heat index by measuring ambient temperature and humidity in a given area, and classified temperatures from Caution (27-32 deg), Extreme Caution (33-41 deg), Danger, (42-50 deg) to Extreme Danger (51 deg and above). Within the past five days, PAGASA’s daily heat index marked Puerto Princesa City as having temperatures within the “Extreme Caution” and “Danger” levels, with the latest data of April 1 and 2 logging 42 deg Celsius.

The City Health Office in Puerto Princesa has released a daily update of the heat index in Puerto Princesa since the end of March, when temperatures rose to more than 40 deg. Under PAGASA’s danger levels, this temperature zone indicate that heat cramps and heat exhaustion was likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

Although PAGASA derived the classification thresholds from the National Weather Service- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NWS-NOAA) in the United States of America, the notices given out on their website was adopted with the help of the Department of Health.

“Such values should therefore not to be interpreted in their absolute magnitudes, but rather on the health risks they pose to us,” was noted under PAGASA’s latest heat index table.

Other cities that have reached the 42-43 deg Celsius temperature were Dagupan, Catarman, Camarines Sur, Roxas City, Dumangas, Iloilo, Pasay, and Cagayan. Most of the public school classes from these cities already cancelled face-to-face classes this first week of April, as reported by the Philippine News Agency.

However, the City DepEd would not cancel classes until further notice, as Public Information Officer Cristy Ferriol noted that the PPC Disaster Risk and Reduction Management (DRRM) had not yet given a report to their department.

As face-to-face classes continue, students and teachers seek other ways to cool down within their classrooms, especially since Palawan Electric Cooperative has been conducting a zoning “brownout” schedule of three-to-four hours each in order to shed the power plant loads around Palawan.

Among those praying for a memorandum to hold classes in an online modality include Pauline Gilongos, a junior high school teacher from Sicsican National High School, who noted that an asynchronous class would be a more beneficial learning environment given yesterday’s power outage.

“Brownout po from 1-5 p.m., pero tuloy lang klase. Kaninang 1 p.m. parang nahihilo na kami, pati mga bata. May advisory na na magsuot ng preskong damit tsaka magdala sila ng water,” she said.

She also noted that classes could still meet up in the morning, but that the temperature was unbearable by afternoon. “Kasi pagpatak ng 11am parang nasa oven na high,” she added.

The CHO sent out daily reminders to rehydrate and rest, especially as PAGASA forecasts higher temperatures to come in the next few days.