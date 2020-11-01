No new COVID-19 cases recorded this week

Puerto Princesa City was declared COVID-free Thursday (October 29) after one remaining patient was sent home after being declared recovered from the virus.

This week (October 26 to 31), Palawan recorded no new cases of COVID-19. Instead, the province reported 18 recoveries throughout the week.

Puerto Princesa City was declared COVID-free Thursday (October 29) after one remaining patient was sent home after being declared recovered from the virus.

The entire province is down to only 48 active cases as of Saturday (October 31), and only three towns, namely, Cuyo, Culion, and Roxas, still have COVID-19 patients being treated.

Both the city and the province saw a sharp downturn in cases this week, signifying a downward trend of COVID-19 cases after seeing the months of September and October with rapidly rising cases each day.

Bataraza was also declared COVID-free after a lone patient was announced to have recovered from the disease Tuesday (October 27).

The island town of Cuyo, once ravaged by a sharp increase of local transmission cases, is down to 45 active cases. On Saturday, a statement by town mayor Mark delos Reyes announced that the localized lockdown of Barangay Cabigsing, once a hotbed for local transmission cases. The entire town, except for Zone 6 of Cabigsing, has shifted from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). The former is still under ECQ.

The remaining towns without any reported COVID-19 cases are Linapacan, Cagayancillo, Balabac, and the Kalayaan group of islands.

(with reports from Romar Miranda, Jane Tumalac, and Patricia Laririt)