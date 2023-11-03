The Philippine military has brushed aside suggestions to involve allies like the United States in its resupply operations in the West Philippine Sea amidst continued harassment by China.

In a press briefing on Thursday, November 2, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said that the country maintains its independence in conducting this activity.

“Our RoRe (rotation and resupply) mission is for us to undertake,” he stressed.

“It is for our country to fulfill the responsibility being bestowed with the sovereign rights and jurisdiction to ensure that we are able to benefit from the resources therein,” he added

“We are a sovereign country and we have an independent foreign policy. So for me, it appears to be a big insult. They will be saying that other countries are dictating on the Philippines’ actions,” Aguilar said.

RoRe missions have been persistently harassed by China Coast Guard (CCG) ships and Chinese maritime militia vessels with the latest witnessed by the Philippine’s special envoy to China Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr.

The US and countries like Japan and Australia have offered to conduct joint patrols with the Philippines or join supply missions to Ayungin to deter further provocations by the Chinese.

This has earned the ire of Beijing insisting that US does not have the right to get involved in disputes between China and the Philippines.