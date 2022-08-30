- Advertisement by Google -

There is no need for lockdown implementation to prevent the spread of monkeypox in the country, an infectious disease expert said Monday.

In a televised Laging Handa public briefing, Dr. Rontgene Solante said monkeypox is not as highly transmissible as Covid-19 and lockdown is not the appropriate solution for it.

“That’s overacting in terms of lockdown as an option for monkeypox infection. Ang current cases natin are not yet enough to say na kailangan tayo mag-lockdown (The current cases are not yet enough to say that we need a lockdown),” he said.

To date, the country has recorded four monkeypox cases.

Solante emphasized awareness about the disease and its symptoms is of utmost importance especially in the regions where cases were detected.

He added awareness could lead to easier detection since people would seek help from doctors when they have symptoms.

“At importante kung ma-diagnose sila (And it is important when they’re diagnosed), they will also be isolated to stop the human-to-human transmission,” he said.

On Friday, Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said they have not established the facts to confirm with certainty the local transmission of monkeypox in the country.

This, after the fourth case – a 25-year-old Filipino – disclosed no documented travel history to countries with confirmed cases of monkeypox.

“The likelihood of local transmission could be there, but we will not panic. Mas lalo natin paigtingin ang mga protocols sa mga hospitals (Let us strengthen the protocols in hospitals) that are caring for these patients,” Solante said.

He also said contact tracing must be established for quick detection of possible cases before they develop the symptoms since the monkeypox virus has 21 days incubation period.

