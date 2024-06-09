The National Security Council (NSC) chief, Eduardo Año, once again affirmed that the Philippines does not need to seek permission from China to enter Ayungin Shoal to deliver supplies to troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre.

In a statement released by the NSC on Saturday, June 8, Año reiterated the country’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction over Ayungin Shoal, which is “well within our EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) as recognized by international law and the 2016 [United Nations] Arbitral Award.”

Año made the statement in response to the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s pronouncement that the Philippines must first notify China for access to Ayungin Shoal, saying such a pronouncement “is absurd, nonsense, and unacceptable.”

“We do not and will never need China’s approval for any of our activities therein. Our operations are conducted within our own territorial waters and EEZ, and we will not be deterred by foreign interference or intimidation,” he said.

He likewise deplored the incident last May 19, where China Coast Guard (CCG) personnel intentionally blocked and rammed Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine Navy vessels conducting a medical evacuation of military personnel from the BRP Sierra Madre and the seizing of supplies for troops aboard the Philippine Navy vessel.

“Such actions are not only violations of international maritime laws but also of basic human rights. The recent reports of Chinese forces allegedly seizing food and medical supplies meant for our advance post in Ayungin Shoal are equally reprehensible and warrant a thorough investigation and accountability,” he said.

“We emphasize that the Philippines will continue to maintain and supply our outposts in the West Philippine Sea, including the BRP Sierra Madre, without seeking permission from any other nation,” he added.

The National Security Adviser further stated that despite China’s aggressive behavior in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine government remains committed to holding dialogue and peaceful negotiations to resolve disputes in the region.

However, he said that such dialogue must be based on mutual respect and adherence to international law.

“We call on China to respect the arbitral ruling and to cease any actions that escalate tensions or undermine regional stability,” he said.