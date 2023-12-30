The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) has announced that there will be no traditional sealing or taping of service firearms for personnel during the New Year revelry.

In a statement, PPCPO director P/Col. Ronnie Bacuel trusted every police officer, emphasizing their responsibility as law enforcement officers and gun holders.

“The PPCPO leadership trusts and treats every policeman or woman as a responsible law enforcement officer and gunholder who will not fire his or her firearms indiscriminately and will only fire them when necessary to do so in the line of duty,” the statement read.

He also sternly warned all PPCPO personnel against indiscriminately firing their issued firearms, emphasizing the importance of not betraying the trust placed in them.

“Those who violate the directive on illegal discharge of firearms will be severely dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.