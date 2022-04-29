The state weather agency has lifted all rainfall advisories across Palawan, and no more weather disturbances are forecast in the next three days following the low pressure area (LPA).

According to weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is the prevalent weather system, resulting in rains over Mindanao. By the afternoon or evening, scattered rainfall will occur in several parts of the country.

“As of now, wala naman tayong nakikita na sama ng panahon o LPA na maaaring makaapekto na sa ating bansa kaya posible na in the next three days, ang malaking bahagi ng ating bansa ay magandang panahon ‘yan,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has not issued a gale warning for the country’s seaboards; nonetheless, light to moderate conditions are forecast.

Mild to moderate winds from the east to the southeast will prevail throughout the Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, accompanied by light to moderate seas.

“Pwedeng pumalaot ang mga kababayan nating mangingisda o may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat dahil wala naman tayo nakataas na gale warning. Ibayong pag-iingat lang sa eastern side ng Luzon at Visayas dahil magiging moderate ang magiging alon diyan– hindi naman natin ini-expect na magtataas tayo ng gale warning in the next three days,” he said.