The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will cease issuing paper-printed driver’s licenses, having acquired approximately four million plastic cards, more than sufficient to address the existing backlog and meet the daily demand for new applications and renewals.

LTO said Saturday that this development coincides with the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) elevating the injunction order, issued by a Quezon City court, to the Court of Appeals. The injunction pertains to the delivery of the remaining 3.3 million plastic cards that were procured earlier this year.

“The delivery of these four million plastic cards is enough to address both the backlog and the daily usage through application and renewal of driver’s license,” said LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II.

“So we would like to announce to our clients, to the Filipino people na wala ng lisensyang papel! Balik-plastic na lisensya na tayo!,” he added.

If the Court of Appeals would rule in favor of the OSG petition, Mendoza said this would mean additional 3.3 million plastic cards on top of the four million plastic cards that are expected to be delivered starting next month.

Since he assumed the top LTO post, Mendoza silently worked hard to address the backlog on millions of driver’s licenses which is one of the major problems that he encountered in Day One of his appointment, along with the backlog on license plates.

“Itong four million plastic cards na ito ay parang maagang pa-Pasko sa ating mga motorista na nagtiyaga sa lisensyang papel. Hopefully, Valentine’s Day gift na rin sa ating mga kababayang motorista yun namang 3.3 million na plastic cards na hindi natuloy yung delivery dahil sa injunction,” said Mendoza.

He expressed great satisfaction with the recent developments, stating it is positive news for everyone.

Mendoza said they are happy that everything is falling into place, and that they are back on the correct course.

Additionally, he is pleased that, under the administration of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, they will be able to address the existing backlog in driver’s licenses.

“Kaya sa pagpunta ng ating mga kababayan para mag-apply at mag-renew ng kanilang driver’s license. Hindi na sila mangangamba nab aka ang ma-issue sa kanila ay papel na lisensya. Wala na po yan, lahat ay magkakaroon na ng plastic na driver’s license,” he added.

On license plates, around one million metal plates are currently produced every month and right now, Mendoza said the backlog on four-wheel vehicles were already wiped out.