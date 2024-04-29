SAN FRANCISCO (April 28) — Pandemic-driven and racially-motivated crimes against people of Asian descent in New York City are a thing of the past, Philippine Consul General Senen Mangalile stated, but vigilance has to remain since “hate crimes” still exist.

Mangalile observed that unlike during the pandemic, when Asians, including Filipinos, faced aggression due to the misconception that they were responsible for spreading COVID-19, such incidents are now nonexistent.

He explained on April 26 to journalists participating in the Friends, Partners, Allies Program in a meeting at the Philippine Consulate in New York that economic hardships, compounded by blaming Asians for the virus, likely fueled the initial rise in hate crimes.

“I will say that there is no Asian hate crime prevalence in New York, just hate crimes, and that’s driven by the mental health issues of the perpetrators,” he said. “But everybody has to be aware of their surroundings and take personal precautions as always.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City witnessed a significant surge in harassment and violence targeting Asian individuals and communities.

Following Chinese and Koreans, Filipinos were the third most affected group among Asians who experienced hate incidents and crimes in 2021, according to a study by Stop Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI).

The 2023 U.S. Commission on Civil Rights report further spotlighted this trend by noting that assaults formally labeled as “Asian hate crimes” in New York increased from 31 in 2020 to 140 in 2021, with 131 of these incidents occurring in New York City.

One notable incident involved a man assaulting a 67-year-old Filipina in broad daylight. Without warning, he kicked her in the stomach, causing her to collapse on the sidewalk.

He proceeded to kick her repeatedly in the head, while shouting obscenities and declaring, “You don’t belong here!”

Although they feel sympathy for the elderly woman, Belinda Thomas and Agnes Sinque, two seasoned caregivers in New York, concur with Mangalile’s assertion that Asian hate crimes are no longer common.

“There aren’t any anymore today. Three years ago, there were some, but not anymore now,” Sinque said in an interview on April 26 in Queens, a borough of New York City.

“I agree with that because I never experienced that. I’m always here in Manhattan, and I never experienced Asian hate here in New York City,” Thomas, who has been working as a caregiver for 16 years, said on April 27.

In fact, Thomas contends that she does not subscribe to the existence of Asian hate crimes. She maintains that working in New York remains secure for Filipinos like herself, who depend on the numerous opportunities the city affords.

Thomas emphasizes that while incidents of discrimination may have occurred in the past, the overall environment has evolved, and instances of targeted hostility are now rare.

She points out the importance of fostering a sense of unity and understanding among diverse communities, advocating for continued efforts to promote inclusivity and combat discrimination.

In the perspective of Marivir Montebon, a Filipino journalist in Queens, while there may be no reported incidents of Asian hate crimes at present, this could be attributed to underreporting of such incidents.

Montebon suggests that instances of discrimination or violence against Asians may still occur but often go unreported, due to some factors.

“So far, there haven’t been any within the last three months, so that’s good. But it doesn’t mean there is totally none. We don’t know, maybe incidents just haven’t been reported,” she said in a telephone interview.

She emphasized the importance of not taking chances, pointing out that in a bustling city like New York, one cannot afford to be complacent due to the diverse array of people constantly moving about.

Montebon elaborated on the need to remain vigilant and aware of one’s surroundings to ensure personal safety in such a dynamic urban environment.