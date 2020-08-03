‘No medical clearance, no entry to Balabac’ policy remains

Municipal IATF vice-chairman Mitra Tanjilani said Monday that this policy, which they started in April when the general community quarantine (GCQ) control was imposed, will cover all incoming and outgoing residents.

The inter-agency task force (IATF) in Balabac will continue to enforce its “no medical clearance, no entry policy” among returning residents to ensure it will remain COVID-19 free.

Municipal IATF vice-chairman Mitra Tanjilani said Monday that this policy, which they started in April when the general community quarantine (GCQ) control was imposed, will cover all incoming and outgoing residents.

“Tuloy-tuloy yan katuwang natin ang municipal health office (MHO). Sa pier naman, nandiyan ang Coast Guard at ang PNP Maritime — lahat ng aalis nire-record sa pier at kailangang maipakita ang clearance na ibinigay ng health office,” Tanjilani said.

He said the medical clearance will let health workers in their town that departing and arriving residents are in good health by checking their temperature and undergoing other health protocols if necessary.

“If ever magagamit din natin ang record sa mga isasagawang tracing kung kinakailangan ng ating mga health authorities,” he said.

About the Author Ruil Alabi