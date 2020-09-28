No lockdown for Brgy. Mandaragat

Abad, in a live announcement, dispelled rumors that the village would undergo lockdown after a resident tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day.

Barangay Mandaragat will not be placed under lockdown, according to barangay captain Gerry Abad.

“Huwag tayong maniniwala sa mga kumakalat na impormasyon. Hindi totoo na magkakaroon ng lockdown dito sa Barangay Mandaragat,” he said.

The patient, a 23-year-old male government employee, was announced to be positive for the disease and was identified to have an estimated 44 close contacts, according to city health officials. According to the Incident Management Team (IMT) commander Dr. Dean Palanca, the patient also attended a mass gathering, which widened his sphere of contacts.

Abad assured that the patient’s residence has been disinfected and his family members have been isolated to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Na-disinfect na ‘yong bahay n’ong nag-positibo, at ang buong pamilya ay naka-isolate na,” he said.

Abad also asked residents not to panic, but to stay informed and follow basic health guidelines.

“Hangga’t maaari, manatili na lang muna sa bahay para maging ligtas at hindi lumala ang sitwasyon dito sa barangay natin,” he added.