No lifting of travel authority requirement: JTF Covid Shield

JTF COVID Shield commander, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, clarified disinformation on social media, apparently aimed at misleading the public, that the National Task Force on Covid-19 has already lifted the restrictions for all travels in any part of the country.

The issuance of travel authority for people who are not on the list of Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) has been and will remain a requirement for crossing the borders of provinces and regions, the Joint Task Force (JTF) COVID Shield said on Wednesday.

“The current disinformation on social media, referring to a ‘social card’, did not come from the JTF COVID Shield and was already circulated a few months ago. But it is now being used again to make it appear that it is a new declaration from the JTF COVID Shield, purposely to confuse the public and eventually discredit the efforts being made by the national government to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Eleazar said in a statement.

He said coordination between local police officials and local government units is essential as the medical clearance certificate issued by the city and municipal health offices is one of the two main requirements for the issuance of a travel authority.

The issuance of a travel authority, which has been delegated to the chiefs of police and police station commanders, is needed for the travel of locally-stranded individuals and emergency travelers who cross the borders of Metro Manila and provinces. (PNA)