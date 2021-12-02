The local office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) expects no price increases in Noche Buena products this holiday season after the announcement of suggested retail prices (SRP) that wholesale and retail retailers should follow.

DTI Palawan information officer Persival Narbonita said the SRP will guide consumers on the pricing of products such as ham, keso de bola, cheese, sandwich spread, mayonnaise, pasta and spaghetti, elbow and salad macaroni, spaghetti and tomato sauce, and creamer or all-purpose cream as of November 23.

“Wala sigurong [pagtaas] kasi meron nang binabang SRP for the Noche Buena products na dapat sundin ng major trading stores. Kaya kasi nilang bumili o kumuha ng volume na stocks. Siguro sa mga medyo maliit na retailing stores ay meron dagdag mark-up kasi doon naman sila bumibili sa major trading stores. Medyo hindi naman kasi volume ‘yong kinukuha ng mga ito,” Narbonita explained.

He added that the demand for Noche Buena products is usually felt a few days before the holiday seasons such as Christmas and New Year.

Consumers may also select alternate brands of products that they need to save money this season.

“At saka ‘yong mga tao ngayon ay nagca-canvass na rin before mamili kaya mahirap kung hindi mabili ‘yong produkto dahil sa kataasan ng presyo. Dahil magiging stocks na rin ito pagkatapos ng Christmas and New Year season,” he added.

In past years, DTI Palawan noted several business establishments in the municipalities of El Nido, Taytay, and Bataraza failing to comply with the SRP due to excessive product markups.

He stated that DTI Palawan has yet to receive any complaints regarding their compliance with the SRP this year.

“So far, wala pa naman dumating na info or reklamo patungkol diyan. Kung sakaling sa PPC pa nila binili ‘yong stocks ay meron siguro ‘yan dagdag na mark-up considering the distance, and other expenses,” he said.

For this year’s Noche Buena SRP list, 110 shelf-keeping units (SKUs) retained their previous year’s prices, while 20 saw price reductions, DTI stated.

In an earlier statement, the department said it will ensure the supply availability and price stability of these items for the consuming public through its Consumer Protection Group (CPG).

DTI also advised the public to create a shopping list and refer to the Noche Buena SRP bulletin before visiting their preferred supermarket to avoid panic buying and ensure value for money.