No fund allocation yet for the acquisition of vaccines for COVID-19

Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez said Tuesday that there is still no measure and other plans to ensure the readiness of the provincial government to acquire COVID-19 vaccines.

The provincial government has no specific plan and fund allocation yet for the acquisition of vaccines for COVID-19.

He said that he will ask Peace Process Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccine czar for the allocation for Palawan if needed.

“Wala tayong pondo para d’yan but I will work my way para makakuha tayo. Pupunta ako kay Secretary Galvez we will plead to him, we control the COVID-19 in Palawan very well,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez was asked following the enactment of the city government of a local law ensuring the readiness of the local government to procure vaccines for the COVID-19 once become available.

In a previous report of Palawan News, Councilor and lawyer Herbert Dilig said that the residents of Puerto Princesa City will be prioritized for free vaccine distribution through the City Health Office (CHO) after the approval of the author of Ordinance No. 1079 on September 25.

The beneficiaries will be from the screened individuals of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and City Planning Office (CPO) while the fund allocation would be from the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) drugs and medicines allocation of the public health emergency response for COVID-19 pandemic.

