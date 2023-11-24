The Philippines did not enlist foreign forces to patrol the South China Sea, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said, denying allegations made by China after the Philippines and the United States conducted a three-day maritime cooperation activity (MCA) in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) last November 21-23.

Año issued a statement on Friday, November 24, categorically rejecting China’s assertions that the joint patrols conducted by the Philippines with the United States are “well within our rights as a sovereign nation and in accordance with international law, the RP-US Mutual Defense Treaty, and the Visiting Forces Agreement.”

“The Philippines has the inherent and sovereign right to conduct joint air and naval patrols with its partners, allies, and friends to ensure the security and stability of the region. The maritime cooperation activity is a series of goodwill activities at sea,” he said.

The MCA included joint voyages, maneuvers, communications checks, cross-deck operations and passing exercises with the aim of ensuring and enhancing the interoperability between the Philippine and US armed forces which Año said “is not directed at any country.”

“The Philippines enlisted forces out of the region to patrol… stirred up trouble and engaged in hype, undermining regional peace and stability,” the Chinese military said.

Año however explained that the joint patrols were conducted within 40 to 140 nautical miles from mainland Luzon and Palawan and are well-within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“China’s claim that our actions are allegedly “stirring up trouble” in the region is unfounded. We will continue to exercise our rights and fulfill our obligations to maintain peace and stability in the region in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. We reject any attempt to undermine our legitimate actions to safeguard our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction,” he said.

“We call on all parties to respect international law, engage in constructive dialogue, and work towards a peaceful and cooperative future in the entire South China Sea,” he added.

Last Thursday, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Romeo Brawner reported that during the maritime exercises Chinese vessels shadowed Philippine and US navy vessels.

The shadowing took place at around 10:15 in the morning while two Philippine Navy and one US warships were conducting joint patrols near the Malampaya natural gas platform, 27 nautical miles from Palawan.

“There was shadowing. We monitored a Chinese vessel shadowing the (Philippines and US) joint maritime patrol but there are no aggressive actions by China and I hope that this continues,” Brawner said.

He also noted that Chinese ship only observed the Filipino and American ships at a distance of 6.5 nautical miles and did not engage in any dangerous maneuver nor made a radio challenge, which he said is not a cause of concern as even US ships engaged in “freedom of navigation operation.